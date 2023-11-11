An autographed British tour programme for jazz great Louis Armstrong has been discovered by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Signed on the back cover by the trumpeter and vocalist, probably in Birmingham during his 1956 tour, the programme is also signed by US jazz clarinettist and band leader Edmund Hall, American jazz pianist Billy Kyle and other musicians.

An autograph by jazz vocalist Velma Middleton – with whom Armstrong recorded Baby, It’s Cold Outside – is paperclipped inside the front cover together with the ticket stub dated 17th May 17 1956 at the Embassy Sports Drome in Sparkhill.

It will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 20th November.

It goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Monday, November 20.

“Louis Armstrong remains one of the most influential and beloved figures in American music. “His 50-year career spanned several eras of jazz and he rightly retains legendary status as one of the all-time greats. “To discover a programme from 67 years ago personally signed in a box from a house clearance is a fantastic find and a great illustration of the painstaking care taken by our brilliant team every single day.” Richard Winterton

Also featuring in the lot are 13 other programmes, including three signed by Jack Teagarden, Cozy Cole, ‘Peanuts’ Hucko and Earl Hines, two signed by Stan Kenton and one also signed by members of his orchestra Lennie Niehaus, Sam Noto and Lee Katzman.

Included too are non-signed programmes for Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Oscar Peterson Trio and Sidney Bechet, plus a copy of the French Hot Jazz magazine from April 1955.

The full catalogue can be viewed at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.