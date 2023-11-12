A football coach from Whittington is embarking on a fundraising challenge which will see him visit every Premier League ground in just 24 hours later this month.

Ben Kirk, who is head coach at Whittington Soccer Centre, will be raising money to help build facilities for Whittington FC.

The club hopes to create an all-weather pitch along with a grass playing surface and clubhouse.

Ben, who will be joined in the fundraising challenge by Dave Perrin, said the challenge would begin in Bournemouth and take in all 20 grounds before the finish point at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park:

“Our goal is to help hundreds, if not thousands, of children and adults in the local community have a safe space to play football.” Ben Kirk

People can donate in support of the challenge online.