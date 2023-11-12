Councillors in Burntwood are set to agree an increase to council tax bills for local residents.

Members of Burntwood Town Council will meet next week to set their upcoming budget.

Among the proposals will be a 6% increase in the precept – the share of the council tax bill going to the town council – which will see Band D properties pay an extra £2.57 a year.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Having just completed the budget setting process, it’s always surprising what we can achieve with the proportion of council tax that we receive. “We all know costs have gone up and this is no different for Burntwood Town Council. We don’t want to cut the services, events, and investment we provide in Burntwood, but we also don’t want to be a bigger burden to residents. “Taking all of this into account, we have decided on a 6% increase which is less than inflation but will cover our own increased costs. This will allow us to continue to provide the things that matter to residents, such as our Christmas events, the Burntwood Wakes, Play in the Parks, maintaining our cemeteries, providing grants to community groups and local charities, our Burntwood Response and Repair Team and so much more. “With Staffordshire County Council being allocated 71%, and the Police and Crime Commissioner 13%, Burntwood Town Council receives just 2% of your council tax – and we use this to continue our work to make a better Burntwood.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

The annual precept increases proposed for Burntwood Town Council based on property bands are:

Council Tax Band Yearly Increase A £ 1.71 B £ 2.00 C £ 2.29 D £ 2.57 E £ 3.14 F £ 3.71 G £ 4.29 H £ 5.14

The proposed budget will be debated on Wednesday (15th November).