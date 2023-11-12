Councillors are set to discuss the future of a small grants scheme supporting community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A report has revealed that there had been a reduction in the number of councillors awarding the full amount of money from their Local Community Fund in the past year.

The Lichfield District Council scheme sees members able to award £300 per year to local projects in their ward areas.

But a report from Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny committee on the two year trial of the fund said that while 88% of the budget had been used in the first year, only 76% had been allocated in the second 12 months – although two additional awards were then made to take the figure up to 84%.

The review also showed that 68% of councillors spent their full allocation in 2022-23, down from 78% the previous year.

“If the decision is made to continue with the fund, key improvements are recommended including to revise and simplify the application form and strengthen communication and guidance to councillors to encourage greater uptake and promotion of the fund.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Despite not all of the funding being allocated, the report also reveals that the amount allocated to each councillor could increase if the scheme continues.

“Views are sought from the committee on the level of funding available per councillor. “To increase the impact of the fund, the cabinet member would welcome views on raising the level of funding available to £500 per councillor. “This would increase the overall cost of the scheme to £24,675. The current budget allocated is £14,100. If an increase in funding was agreed, this would create a pressure and options to fund it would need to be developed.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee will take place on Tuesday (14th November).