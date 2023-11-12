Applications to a funding scheme in Burntwood from local community organisations will be discussed by councillors next week.

Members of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee will discuss allocations for the Better Burntwood Fund on Tuesday (14th November).

The applications include:

Organisation Amount Active 60’s group £500 Grangemoor WMC Over 50’s Lunch Club £500 Burntwood Family History Group £349.98 Burntwood Gardening Guild £500 Midland Soccer Academy £500 Chasetown and District Horticultural Society £400

The application from the Burntwood Family History Group said the money would help pay for subscriptions to help people carry out research into their families.

“We have members throughout the world and, particularly across the United Kingdom, but the majority of our membership comes from Burntwood and the surrounding area. “Our group is open to anyone with an interest in local and family history, in particular to those researching ancestors from the towns and villages in our area. “We offer help and support for those who are just starting to research their family tree, including a monthly drop-in clinic at Burntwood Library, and we provide voluntary research on behalf of people who live further afield, including those who live abroad.”

The Active 60’s group said the money would be used to fund transport for day trips.

“Most of our members would not be able to access garden centres, pub lunches or shopping trips on their own. “We are a non-profit organisation, but the last few years have been a struggle due to the rising cost of room hire, supplies and transport.”