The Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe will run for the last time this year – with the added bonus of two free workshops for people to join too.

The event will take place between 2pm and 5pm on 18th November at Curborough Community Centre.

As well as being able to get their items fixed, visitors will be able to take part in a calligraphy basics session with Shital Bhatia of Birches Calligraphy, while Ellen Spry of Our World and Willow will give peel an introduction into creating items such as the basis of a wreath.

Pam Beale, co-ordinator for the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe, said the event would also be a chance for people to get their Christmas decorations checked over too.

“We have had lots of Christmas lights mended in the past so please don’t throw yours out until you have had them checked – In fact, that applies to most things such as irons, vacuums and toasters. “We are getting around a 70% successful repair rate now, thanks to our tenacious and skilled volunteer repairers, saving a lot of money for people who are not having to buy new items. “You can enjoy homemade cake and a drink while you wait too.” Pam Beale

Meanwhile the final Burntwood Repair and Share Cafe will take place from 10am to 1pm on 2nd December at St Joseph’s RC Church. The event will also feature a demonstration of 3D printing.

Full details about the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafes can be found at www.transitionlichfield.org.uk.