The music of Fleetwood Mac will be celebrated at a concert in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Guildhall will welcome Fleetwood Mad on 24th November.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“With a huge flashback to the Peter Green era and all of the other big hits, Fleetwood Mad take you on journey exploring the magic of Fleetwood Mac. “As true enthusiasts, each member of the band takes on the persona of their corresponding original band member.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.