A new online tool is helping residents concerned about the cost of living to find out if they are entitled to benefits.

Staffordshire County Council has launched a free benefits calculator. By answering anonymous questions about things such as savings and income, people will be able to find out whether the could be entitled to things such as universal credit, council tax support, child benefit, carers allowance and personal independence payments.

The tool will also work out if residents are eligible for additional entitlements such as free school meals, free prescriptions and eye tests, lower cost broadband and warm homes discount.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want to make sure that everyone who may be struggling gets the support they need with living costs. “We understand that finding out what benefits you could be eligible for can be a little daunting, so the county council has provided an easy-to-use online calculator to do the work for you. “Please visit our website and make use of it because you could be entitled to more help than you think. Don’t struggle in silence this winter.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The online benefits calculator can be found at staffordshire.entitledto.co.uk.