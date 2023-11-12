A second half penalty proved the difference as Chasetown lost at City of Liverpool.

The Scholars were impacted by an early facial injury to central defender Kris Taylor which left them down to ten men for a significant period until he was eventually replaced by debutant Joe Dunne.

The first half saw very little in the way of goalmouth chances and the visitors’ best chance fell to Luke Yates who pulled the effort narrowly wide of the upright.

City hit the bar ten minutes after the break. Dunne slipped allowing Jarward Jebrim a clear run at goal, but his pass to Josh Quarless saw the number ten strike the frame of the goal.

The breakthrough for the home side came on the hour mark when Jebrim was tripped and Quarless made no mistake from the spot to fire past Bradley Clarkson.

Home left back Jack Hont then struck the bar with a header.

The Scholars had strong appeals turned down for a penalty of their own when Jack Langston’s shot struck a hand at close range.

Chasetown substitute Max Dixon also saw an effort strike the crossbar as the visitors sought an equaliser.

In stoppage time, Ben Lund could have rescued a point but his header narrowly cleared the crossbar.