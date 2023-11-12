Thousands of people have remembered the fallen at a Remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Armed Forces Memorial fell silent for two minutes at 11am as part of the ceremony.

Led by The Venerable Dr Susan Weller, Archdeacon of Lichfield, and Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh, Honorary Chaplain to the arboretum, the service also included performances from Black Voices and the British Army Band Catterick.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Throughout the year the National Memorial Arboretum stands as a magnificent tribute to everyone who serves our nation, preserving the legacy of the fallen and ensuring that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. “People of all ages gathered here today in their thousands, standing together to remember those who have courageously served their country and sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy today.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum