A councillor has questioned why measures were not put in place to protect silhouettes of soldiers installed in Burntwood ahead of of Remembrance Sunday.

It comes after one of the sculptures was taken from the town just days after being installed by Burntwood Town Council.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of the authority said he was “disappointed” to see that it had been taken.

But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Conservative representative for Highfield ward, said the Labour-controlled council should have taken greater steps to protect the displays.

“It’s disheartening to witness the negligence of the current administration of Burntwood Town Council in safeguarding the Remembrance Day silhouetted soldiers. “The theft of a soldier’s silhouette not only dishonors the sacrifices made by our veterans, but also reflects a lack of proper measures taken to protect such meaningful tributes. “It is essential for the council to prioritise the security of these symbols of remembrance to ensure they stand as a lasting tribute to our heroes.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

But Cllr Ennis said he was unsure what additional measures Cllr Ho expected the council to put in place.

“Cllr Ho’s response to our missing silhouette really does send out the wrong message. It didn’t even cross my mind that someone might take it – I have more respect for the residents of our town than that. “Would he like us to concrete in a temporary structure, build a fence around it or pay for 24 hour security? “Cllr Ho hasn’t approached anyone at Burntwood Town Council to offer any constructive advice. All I can see is complaining for the sake of it.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council