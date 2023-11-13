Members of Burntwood Town Council are set to approve plans to spend £240,000 to buy a local church.

Chase Terrace Methodist Church was put up for sale after closing due to a drop in the size of the congregation.

But the town council had the building registered as an Asset of Community Value which meant it could not be sold for six months while efforts were made to retain it as a building for the benefit of locals.

A report to a meeting has confirmed that a £240,000 bid by the council had been accepted.

“The former Chase Terrace Methodist Church in Princess Street ceased to be a place of worship in August 2022 and was placed on the open market by the owners. It was advertised as having potential for development for residential use, depriving the town of much needed community space. “The building is ideal for community use and can host local voluntary groups activities, coffee mornings, art exhibitions etc. “An offer was made to purchase the building on the town council’s behalf for £240,000 by Lichfield District Council which has been accepted by the vendor.” Burntwood Town Council report

If approved by councillors at the meeting on Wednesday (15th November), the money to buy the church will come from Burntwood Town Council’s reserves.