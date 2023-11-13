The county’s fire chief will be quizzed by the Staffordshire Commissioner on issues such as the impact of extreme weather and misconduct at a public meeting this week.

The Fire Public Performance Meeting will be streamed live from 1pm tomorrow (14th November).

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“These meetings are an opportunity for the people of Staffordshire to hear directly from their Chief Fire Officer about the work underway to keep us all safe. “I’ll be asking him about what the service is doing to ensure it can continue to meet today’s complex and evolving challenges, including the recent flooding seen across the county, as well as the preventative partnership work to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Other topics up for discussion include risks across the county and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s falls team which supports the NHS by helping vulnerable patients.

The meeting will be streamed live via this link.