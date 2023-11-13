People are invited to don their festive finest for a fundraising event in Lichfield.

The Christmas Kindness Happy Hat Dash in aid of Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation will take place at 11am on 17th December.

Organised by KP Events, runners will wear their Christmas outfits to take part in the 2.5km event at Stowe Fields.

A spokesperson said:

“Every runner will receive a Santa hat – and a festive medal on completion. “Fancy dress is encouraged and we ask participants to bring an item for Lichfield Foodbank. “This is a family-friendly event with plenty of fun and kindness to go around.” KP Events spokesperson

Entry is £10 adults, £5 for children under 10 or £25 for a family of five or less. Places can be booked online.