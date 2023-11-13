An historic bridge near Lichfield has been removed from a list of heritage sites deemed to be at risk.

The 200-year-old Chetwynd Bridge had previously been included on Historic England’s At Risk Register after defects were found in the structure.

But a project has now seen the structure, which crosses the River Tame at Alrewas, repaired.

Louise Brennan, Historic England’s regional director for the Midlands, said:

“The strength and diversity of our heritage sites across the Midlands is something to be extremely proud of, to care for and preserve for future generations. “We are delighted that important sites have been saved. We hope the register continues to help save more irreplaceable heritage sites and encourages local people to care for and enjoy their heritage.” Louise Brennan, Historic England

Designed by Joseph Potter, the bridge was manufactured in 1824 by the Coalbrookdale Company.

The work to restore the structure included the repair and replacement of cast iron elements, additional bracing and internal strengthening, masonry repairs and replacement of the protective paint system.

A new road bridge is also being planned nearby to preserve the existing one as part of proposals which would see the Chetwynd Bridge used for pedestrians and cyclists only.