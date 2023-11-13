Lichfield’s MP says he is “sad” to see Suella Braverman leave her role.

The Home Secretary left her position as part of a cabinet reshuffle announced today (13th November).

It comes after she made controversial comments suggesting their had been bias in the way protests were being policed.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while he was disappointed to see Mrs Braverman depart, her understood the reasons behind the Prime Minister’s decision.

“I am sad to see Suella go – I think she was a strong Home Secretary with all the right instincts. “But all Prime Ministers need team players with self-discipline and the team captain must be the Prime Minister. “I shall miss her on the front bench.” Michael Fabricant

The reshuffle has also seen former Prime Minister David Cameron confirmed as the new Foreign Secretary.

The Lichfield MP said there would be questions on the appointment from some quarters.

“David Cameron will bring much needed heft to the role of Foreign Secretary – but, while not unknown in the past, the appointment of someone who is not an MP means he will not be accountable to MPs in the House of Commons Chamber. “Many will question this.” Michael Fabricant