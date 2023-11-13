The regular market returns to Whittington this weekend.
Stalls will return to The Bell car park from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday (18th November).
The event will also include a demonstration from 10am of the benefits of thermal imaging surveys to help identify heat loss on properties.
A spokesperson said:
“This is a joint parish council and Zero Carbon Whittington project which will be rolled
out to residents on request.
“There is no plan to charge for this and a trained person will carry out the investigation
and report back.
“If you are interested in reducing your heat loss – and your bills – do come along.”