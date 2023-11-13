The village market in Whittington
The regular market returns to Whittington this weekend.

Stalls will return to The Bell car park from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday (18th November).

The event will also include a demonstration from 10am of the benefits of thermal imaging surveys to help identify heat loss on properties.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a joint parish council and Zero Carbon Whittington project which will be rolled
out to residents on request.

“There is no plan to charge for this and a trained person will carry out the investigation
and report back.

“If you are interested in reducing your heat loss – and your bills – do come along.”

