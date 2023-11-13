The regular market returns to Whittington this weekend.

Stalls will return to The Bell car park from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday (18th November).

The event will also include a demonstration from 10am of the benefits of thermal imaging surveys to help identify heat loss on properties.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a joint parish council and Zero Carbon Whittington project which will be rolled

out to residents on request. “There is no plan to charge for this and a trained person will carry out the investigation

and report back. “If you are interested in reducing your heat loss – and your bills – do come along.”