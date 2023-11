Police say a driver has been stopped doing 70mph in a 50mph zone in Burntwood.

The vehicle was pulled over by officers this morning (13th November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the motorist was spotted as part of a crackdown in the town.

“For the past couple of months we have been patrolling the A5195 in response to complaints of speeding drivers and boy racers. “We will continue this activity to maintain road safety in Burntwood.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson