A Lichfield fundraiser has been described as a “hero” after a statue of him was unveiled.

Sebbie Hall has embarked on a kindness campaign aiming to spread cheer to local residents and underprivileged members of the community over a number of years.

His work has seen the creation of the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation in 2022 and led to him receiving a World Compassion Award.

Now the youngster has been honoured with the UK Kind Hero of the Year title – and the creation of a statue of him that will take pride of place in Lichfield.

The sculpture was unveiled by actor Eddie Marsan on World Kindness Day (13th November):

20 year old charity founder @SebbieHall is named the UK's 2023 kind hero, with actor @eddiemarsan uneveiling a statue in his honour.



It will go on display in his hometown of Lichfield for his acts of kindness that have helped over 450 families #WorldKindnessDay #MyKindHero

Eddie said:

“Sebbie shows that it’s the little acts of kindness that change the world. “Just within the last month, through his charity work, he’s paid for 1000 disadvantaged children in the West Midlands to go to a Christmas pantomime and provided 3,000 meals for food banks – now that’s a hero.” Eddie Marsan