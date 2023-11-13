Police are warning people to be vigilant after an elderly woman was the target of a distraction theft in Lichfield city centre.

The incident happened at around 11.30am on 25th October.

Two men tailed the victim, who is in her 80s, from a charity shop on Tamworth Street. One then followed her to WHSmith on Bakers Lane where he distracted her and stole her purse.

A similar incident occurred in Tamworth five days later where similar tactics were used by making the victim think they had dropped something before taking their purse and trying to use bank cards at nearby cash machines.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are urging people to be vigilant when out and about, especially around ATMs, inside banks, or wherever else you might use your PIN. “If you’re approached by someone near a cash point, make sure they aren’t trying to distract you and that your valuables are in sight.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 687 of 25th October.