The owner of an Armitage pub has pleaded guilty to a waste offence.

Swan Armitage Limited admitted the offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Cannock Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that in July 2022 Lichfield District Council received a complaint about an accumulation of waste obstructing the pavement near to The Swan Inn pub on Rugeley Road.

After tracing the waste back to the pub, environmental health officers required the company to produce waste transfer notes to demonstrate that they were disposing of their waste responsibly.

The law requires all businesses to make their own arrangements for the disposal of their waste and obtain a transfer note – which must be kept for two years – when they give it to someone else to remove on their behalf.

But Swan Armitage Limited failed to produce the documents and were then issued a £300 fixed penalty which was not paid.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“This system has been in place in England for decades. By being able to produce waste transfer notes when demanded, businesses can demonstrate that they are disposing of their waste responsibly and that it is not being fly-tipped or disposed of in a way that harms the environment or local communities.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

The company will be sentenced at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 5th December 2023.