Burntwood won their first away game of the season and their first ever at Stafford as they picked up a 46-7.

They outscored their hosts by seven tries to one to remain in sixth place in the table with a game in hand over most other sides as they near the halfway point in the league season.

The result also saw The CCE Sportsway side pass the 300 points mark with just eight league games played.

The pre-match commemoration of Armistice Day was perfectly observed and organised by the Stafford club with four sides lining up in front of the clubhouse and a bugler sounding the Last Post.

Once the rugby action began, Josh Canning’s side were quickly out of the blocks to score three tries in the opening 12 minutes. The skipper’s take at a close range line out led to Luke Rookyard crossing the try line on three minutes.

They were almost in again directly from the restart as Kian Carter made the break before feeding Brett Taylor who was well-tackled by the last defender. Stafford kicked downfield but back came the visitors for their second try on eight minutes. Josh Massey was freed on the right wing and when he was tackled just short he popped the ball up to Ben Holt who notched his first try of the season.

The third try followed good carries by Charles Michael, Hal Gozukucuk and Tom Shorrock. When the ball was moved out, Carter showed his pace and balance to speed to the posts from 30 metres. Taylor added the first extras of the match for 17-0.

Despite the bright start, Burntwood were forced to use two of their replacements by the 18th minute with Alex Rich and Josh Shepherd on for the injured Billy Fisher and Sion Edwards.

They reshuffled their line-up and went further ahead helped by a yellow card for the home hooker. Michael made a strong run in midfield to earn a penalty and Taylor’s goal attempt from inside the home 22 was successful.

The try bonus point came on the half hour and it was a cracker. Gozukucuk secured possession in his own 22 before feeding Taylor. He in turn sent Massey on a 70 metre run to beat the last defender for the score converted by Taylor.

Playing numbers were evened up when Shorrock was yellow carded as the hosts finally enjoyed some possession and play in the visitors’ 22. Stafford were back up to 15 when they made it count close to half time. Carter’s tackle seemed to have prevented a score but the ball was popped up for Jerry Qasenivalu to cross behind the posts and Archie Bent to convert.

With Shorrock back, Burntwood made a good start to the second period. A series of close range drives at the line were finished off by Rookyard for his second try, converted by Taylor.

Stafford had the chance to reduce the deficit around the hour mark but dropped the ball with the try line begging.

In the final quarter, Burntwood confirmed their win with a try from Rob Jones as the home defence ran out of numbers, converted by Taylor, and then more good work by Michael saw the ball recycled out to Carter who beat the last man to squeeze over in the right corner in added time.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds found the size and experience of the Bloxwich pack difficult to combat in their league game at The CCE Sportsway.

They were 22-5 down at the break and showed improvement in the second period but neither side could add to their tally in a scoreless 40 minutes.

Second placed Bloxwich went ahead as early as the second minute from a crossfield kick but Craig Seedhouse’s side levelled following a penalty kick to the corner. Ollie Whitehouse darted round the blind side of the forwards and Owen Allport was in support to collect and score.

Bloxwich scored three tries and a conversion before the break but the hosts defended far better in the second half even though they couldn’t claw back the deficit due to ambitious handling errors.

Burntwood Colts played out a 24-24 draw at home to Veseyans in their league game. It was an entertaining encounter with the sides sharing eight tries.

The hosts played catch-up rugby throughout with tries from Alfie Broadhurst (2), Harry Heath and player of the match Tom Boswell. Broadhurst landed two conversions including a crucial one with virtually the last kick of the game.

The game was the last one for Scott Hughes who embarks on a career in the Royal Navy.

This weekend Burntwood welcome Harborne for their next league game, while the 2nds have the tough task of facing league leaders Burton 3rds away.