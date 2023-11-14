A learning service has seen thousands of people in Staffordshire boost their skills.

Staffordshire County Council says there has been more than 2,900 enrolments to the community learning scheme in 2022-23 – an increase of 8% from the previous year.

More than 300 courses were delivered as part of the project to help people boost their employment opportunities and learn skills such as household budgeting.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Our community learning team provides an invaluable service to our residents, supporting them to gain employment opportunities and manage household budgeting and day-to-day tasks. “Dedicated team members and the learning providers work hard to deliver high quality courses which make a real difference to people’s lives. “We hope many more people will explore them, including the Multiply numeracy programme. This is helping to improve numeracy skills at any age, increase people’s confidence and management day-to-day tasks, from household budgeting to helping children with maths homework and exam preparation. “Now the community learning team will look to further develop and improve service provision, including key aims, targets and outcomes that demonstrate our contribution to local skills needs.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the courses available online.