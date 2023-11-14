A Lichfield District Council officer has been honoured for her work to encourage more women and girls to take up sport.

Tasmin Turner won the StreetGames’ Midlands Engaging Women and Girls Award for her efforts with the Us Girls initiative.

The Health and Wellbeing manager at the district council has overseen a “huge uplift” in the number of female participants in sport and physical activity in the area.

Tasmin said:

“I’m delighted to have been chosen to receive this award. We have done a lot of work for the project, not just in terms of providing physical activity but in also offering a safe space for women and girls and promoting healthy relationships. “It is great to see more women and girls participating in sessions and being active as it has such a positive effect on lifestyle and mental health.” Tasmin Turner

Lichfield District Council’s chief executive Simon Fletcher said:

“Tasmin has, and continues to do, amazing work encouraging women and girls to participate in sport. “Her enthusiasm and determination to deliver improvements to people’s lives through physical activity is inspirational and we are very proud of her and her achievements.” Simon Fletcher

The Us Girls programme offers eight sessions per week, with more information available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/us-girls.