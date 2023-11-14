Artificial intelligence is being introduced to help identify problems with local roads.

Staffordshire County Council says the technology will allow highways inspectors to use a smartphone app on the windscreen to collect data.

The footage is then processed using AI to identify and categorise defects such as potholes, poor road markings and standing water.

Cabinet member for highways, Cllr David Williams, said:

“We are always looking to invest in new technology to help improve the condition of our roads, and this latest bit of tech will allow us to survey our roads more efficiently. “Once in use, it will give us a full picture of the condition of roads across the county, allowing us to plan our maintenance programmes more effectively. “Even so, we do still rely on the public to report defects where they see them using our ReportIt function. “This year, we have invested nearly £20 million into fixing defects on Staffordshire’s roads, and we want to make sure we make this investment work as hard as possible.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Inspectors are currently testing the new system, which will be rolled out across the county in the coming weeks.