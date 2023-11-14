Lichfield City will travel to Dudley Town as they look to move a step closer to retaining the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men lifted the trophy after beating Tividale at Molineux in May.

Their first round opponents this season go into the game off the back of a 4-1 loss against Eastwood Community at the weekend.

Dudley currently sit 17th in the Midland Football League Premier Division, 23 points behind third-place Lichfield.

City go into the fixture in fine form having gone unbeaten in their last 12 games, including a 4-1 FA Vase triumph at Newark and Sherwood United on Saturday.

Kick-off this evening (14th November) is at 7.45pm.