Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a garage in Burntwood.

The incident happened on High Street at around 2.30am today (14th November).

Firefighters were called to a large garage fire in Burntwood during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 14 November).

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“Crews from Cannock, Chase Terrace, Lichfield and Rugeley found a garage was well-alight.

“It was extinguished using a fire hydrant and hose reel jets by 8.30am. Neighbouring buildings were also evacuated to make sure everyone was safe. No one was injured.

“Our colleagues from Staffordshire Police closed the road at the time, but it has since been re-opened.

“Crews remain at the scene with Staffordshire Police to find out the cause of the fire.”

