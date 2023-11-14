The festive sounds of Andre Rieu will be on offer in a screening at the Lichfield Garrick.

The musician’s White Christmas concert will be shown at the city theatre on 2nd and 3rd December.

A spokesperson said:

“From the first jingled bell, you will be immersed in the incomparable Christmas atmosphere of André’s winter wonderland. “Marvel at the magnificently decorated Christmas palace, complete with snow, two ice rinks, gorgeous winter scenes, romantic lighting, red carpet, countless lights, 150 beautiful chandeliers and over 50 Venetian candelabras. “Savour the spirit of the season while singing and dancing in the aisles to timeless Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful songs from all over the world – Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride and many more. “Cinema audiences will also enjoy exclusive backstage access, as cinema host Charlotte Hawkins speaks with Andre about creating his musical winter wonderland. It’s a perfect early Christmas present for Andre fans.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £17. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.