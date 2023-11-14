Lichfield’s MP has been given the chance to find out more about a project helping people back into work.

Michael Fabricant visited Jobs 22’s Lichfield Restart Scheme office last week where he met staff and participants on the Department for Work and Pensions’ initiative.

The service helps boost employability by offering advice on things such as writing a CV and cover letters while also addressing health and wellbeing needs of participants.

Among those the Conservative MP met was Amy Evans, who has been on the Restart Scheme since January.

After receiving support, she began volunteering at a local fire station and a club working with children to help her progress towards a job in the sector.

Amy said:

“I think it’s good that our local MP came along to see how long-term unemployed people are being supported. “He talked about the journey he took to work in politics and how we all take different routes to get to somewhere we want to be. He also said he sometimes gets nervous speaking in the House of Commons, comparing it to interviews, which are also anxious experiences. “He gave us some advice on how to channel our nerves which was really helpful.” Amy Evans

The scheme sees an employment coach work with participants to identify specific barriers that may prevent them finding long term work.

The Lichfield MP said:

“It was fascinating to see the DWP’s Restart Scheme in action at the Jobs 22 centre in Lichfield. “Stable employment gives people so much more control in their life and a greater sense of purpose. I also recognise there are many barriers that hold people back from securing employment. “I was very interested by the work that Jobs 22 is doing, tackling many of these barriers through effective training, through the Restart Scheme. I am also grateful for the support from local employers too, who have been working with Jobs 22 to provide many different employment opportunities.” Sir Michael Fabricant