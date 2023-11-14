A group helping to look after an area of the National Memorial Arboretum has been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The accolades are given to recognise the work of community groups and charities who benefit their local areas.

The Friends of the Allied Special Forces Memorial Grove, based in Kings Bromley, are one of eight organisations to be honoured this year.

As well as receiving a commemorative crystal and certificate signed by His Majesty The King presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, representatives will also be invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Dudson said:

“This year’s winners are shining examples of the hundreds of organisations in this county, whose volunteers improve the lives of others in our communities. “We are extremely grateful to them all. I send the winners my warmest congratulations and look forward to being able to present their awards to each of them later in the year.” Mr Ian Dudson CBE KStJ

Phil Hewitt, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, added:

“Only on days like today, do we have the opportunity to pay tribute to the many people who give so freely of their time and expertise to the benefit of others. “Staffordshire is a wonderful place to live, work and play, and today confirms that. Once again, my sincere congratulations to all our winners.”

More details on how to nominate organisations are available on The Kings Award website.