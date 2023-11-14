Three people have been charged by police after £15,000 worth of cocaine and other drugs were found in Lichfield.

It comes after officers searched an address in Lichfield yesterday (13th November).

Cocaine, cannabis and more than £500 in cash were found.

Charlie Bayliss, aged 18, from Lichfield, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article.

Michael Leslie Jones, aged 35, from Lichfield, and a 16-year-old boy from Burntwood – who cannot be named for legal reasons – have both been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.



All three are due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow.