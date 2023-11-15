The boss of a new fried chicken outlet in Lichfield said he was pleased to be able to bring new jobs to the area.

KFC opened its first city site at Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The venture has seen the creation of 30 new jobs and will also see the business link up with FareShare Go to help reduce food waste.

The new restaurant’s general manager, Mikey Csillag, said:

“We’re really excited to have opened our new Lichfield restaurant, answering the call to locals who have wanted a KFC to become part of their community. “Not only are providing everyone’s favourite fried chicken, but we’re also giving back to the community by delivering new jobs to the area, while supporting food donation schemes and local litter picks.” Mikey Csillag

The restaurant is also working with St Giles Hospice, handing over a £1,000 donation as part of the opening celebrations.