A Burntwood business has agreed a new commercial deal with Chasetown FC.

Lesters, which produced corrugated cases and packaging, will be a sponsorship partner at The Scholars Ground.

As well as agreeing to become a commercial supporters, the business will also use the club’s facilities for off site meetings and to entertain clients.

Stephen Trow, marketing manager at Lesters, said:

“Our state-of-the-art HQ is just a mile away from Chasetown FC so when we were looking to sponsor a sporting team it made perfect sense. “We are passionate about the community we operate in and have a strong policy in place that sees us invest in developing local people, providing job opportunities and financially backing good causes within a ten-mile radius of the factory.” “The Scholars have a fantastic set-up and, as well as building a new stand, have unveiled plans for a new artificial pitch to provide a sustainable future for the different teams that play there. “What really impressed Lesters is the way the club backs the youth system, where there is a strong desire to bring local youngsters through and set them on their way to a semi-pro or professional career.” Stephen Trow

The sponsorship follows a previous agreement by Lesters to back this year’s Burntwood Wakes.

Steve Jones, chairman of Chasetown, said:

“We are so passionate about building successful football teams that local people can be proud of and receiving the backing of businesses like Lesters is important to us achieving our goal. “Non-league is a completely different ball game to life in the Premier League. Companies who get involved will get a first-hand view of the difference their support makes.” Steve Jones