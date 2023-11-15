Lichfield City hit the goal trail as they overcame Dudley Town in the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men took the lead in the first half through Kieran Francis.

Two quick fire second half strikes just after the hour mark by Dan Lomas and Dominic Lewis took the game beyond the home side.

The win was wrapped up as Lomas grabbed his second of the game and Liam Kirton also found the net.

Despite the final result, Dudley could have taken the lead but for a fine save from James Beeson who tipped a free kick onto the post.

But City took control with 15 minutes on the clock when Jude Taylor’s pace set him through and he pulled a cross back from Francis to slot home.

The lead was almost doubled when Kirton rattled the crossbar before Francis saw a curling effort tipped over by home keeper Sam Agius.

The second goal came on the hour mark when Joe Haines’ corner was volleyed home by Lomas.

Minutes later and it was 3-0 after Haines again turned provider with a free kick that Lewis nodded past Agius.

The fourth goal came with a quarter of an hour on the clock as Kirton was denied by the Dudley keeper before Dunn was brought down as he looked to latch onto the rebound. Lomas stepped up and made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Teenage debutant Ronnie Holt came off the bench to play a part in the final goal as he linked up with Lomas and Haines to create space for Jack Edwards to cross and Kirton to volley home.

It was almost six when the impressive Taylor jinked past two defenders but saw his shot come back off the upright.