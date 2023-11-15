People are being invited to join a Christmas celebration at a Lichfield retirement living site.

The event will take place at McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place development on Rotten Row between 2pm and 4pm on 8th December.

Visitors wile able to enjoy festive drinks and food along with swing music classics.

There will also be tours of the facilities and apartments.

Laura Pittaway, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone, said:

“For some, Christmas can be a difficult time to navigate, which is why we at McCarthy Stone are especially keen to bring the wider community closer together and spread the festive cheer. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors at Stowe Place, where retirees from Lichfield are invited to enjoy fizz, food, friendship and live entertainment to help them get into the Christmas spirit. “The event is also the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the thriving lifestyle that sits at the heart of our development.” Laura Pittaway

Stowe Place includes 65 one and two-bedroom apartments aimed at those aged 70 and over. Communal facilities include a lounge, roof terrace, landscaped gardens and a chef-run bistro.

For more details call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/stowe-place.