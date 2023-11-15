New plans for a school in Armitage have been submitted.

The all through facility would also feature a sports hall and pitches built on part of the former Rugeley Power Station site.

The school will be part of the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust.

A previous planning application had already been approved, but changes to the design have seen new proposals drawn up.

A planning statement said:

“The sports hall has been separated from the main building to allow for easier management of community use and to realise internal building design operations. “Minor alterations have been made to the internal building design to evenly distribute lobby stairs and achieve fire compliance. “Those changes will ensure that the school building meets the Department for Education’s technical standards and that the approved plans will be implementable.” Planning statement

The facilities will include a range of grass and all-weather sports pitches and a multi-use games area.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.