A project to install hundreds of energy efficient streetlights on the A5 near Lichfield will begin next week.

National Highways will replace more than 300 older lighting columns as part of an upgrade programme.

The latest phase of work, which begins on Monday (20th November) will cover the stretch of the A5 between Weeford and the M42 junction in Tamworth.

National Highways project manager, Emma Wood, said:

“As well as being more energy efficient the new LEDs last longer, meaning less maintenance and fewer replacements on our network, minimising the disruption to our customers and local communities. “They can also be dimmed, concentrate light where needed, and require less maintenance. “We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum while we carry out the work but advise people to check their route before they set off and allow extra time for their journeys if necessary.” Emma Wood

The works will be carried out using phased overnight closures between 8pm and 6am on weekdays until mid-January, with the exception of two weeks over Christmas and New Year.

Full detailsabout the project and road closures at different stages are available online.