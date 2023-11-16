Visitors to a Lichfield venue will get the chance to meet one of the artists behind works featuring in an exhibition.

As part of A Fresh Perspective, which runs at The Hub at St Mary’s until 25th November, Jackie Roberts will be lifting the lid on her work at special session between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday (18th November).

Jackie said:

“This is the perfect opportunity to learn a little more about my background and the inspiration behind the abstract artwork and photographs. “As well as providing insights on the exhibition, I’ll also be happy to answer any questions.” Jackie Roberts

The exhibition also sees original oil and acrylic paintings and sign photographs of Lichfield available for purchase.