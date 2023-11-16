County council chiefs say new figures have shown that libraries are still a key part of local communities.

Data shows that as well as loaning 1.5million books, sites have also hosted a range of activities including business start-up advice sessions, job clubs and reading clubs.

Almost 13,000 children across the county have also been gifted ‘bookstart’ packs.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“For many years our libraries have been far more than a place to borrow books. “They have become community hubs, responsive to helping people find the help, support and friendship they need. “There are so many success stories and we intend to build on this excellent foundation.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Other initiatives have included supporting residents to make blue badge applications and receiving technology items for recycling.

Cllr Wilson added:

“Libraries are a community anchor and a provide a ‘front door’ to many other services. “As well as helping people with opportunities to learn new skills and find out information, they support town and village centres by encouraging footfall.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council