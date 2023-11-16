Drivers have been warned they will now face fines if caught flouting new pedestrianisation rules in Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield District Council has carried out a six month consultation on the scheme which it says are designed to “strike a balance” between creating a safe environment for visitors and ensuring access where necessary.

The new rules will mean that on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays blue badge holders, delivery drivers and permit holders can access city centre roads.

From 9pm to midday on other days all vehicles will be restricted from the area with the exception of those delivering for business and those accessing off-street parking facilities.

The local authority said that from today (16th November) “robust management” of the traffic restrictions will be in place – and will mean drivers who flout them could be fined.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, CllrJanice Silvester-Hall, said:

“Consultation with members of the public and businesses has been ongoing and by continuously assessing the trial’s impact we aim to enhance the scheme’s effectiveness and contribute to creating a safe, prosperous and vibrant city centre.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The council said signage had been installed to direct visitors to appropriate car parks, with details also available on the local authority’s website.

A new consultation on the revised pedestrianisation is also underway, with a survey due to be launched in December.

Drop-in events will also be hosted at the Lichfield Guildhall from 2pm to 6pm on 21st November and 23rd January.

For more information on the pedestrianisation scheme visit the Lichfield District Council website.