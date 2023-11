People will be able to grab a pre-Christmas bargain at a late night shopping event at a Lichfield garden centre.

The Plant Plot’s cabins featuring independent traders will be open until 8.30pm tomorrow (17th November).

A spokesperson said:

“Decorated for the season and stacked with lovely unusual gifts, our cabins will be open all day. “Festive food and drink will be available throughout the day.”

From 7pm there will also be goodie bags for the first 30 children.