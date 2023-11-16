Students from a Lichfield school have been praised for their kindness after volunteering at a local retirement village.

Sixth Form pupils from Queen’s Croft High School have been taking on work-related tasks at Beacon Park Village.

The group also chatted with residents and cleared the grounds as part of the initiative.

Sam Wood, co-headteacher at the school which caters for pupils aged between 11-19 with moderate learning difficulties, said he was proud of the feedback from staff and residents at Beacon Park Village.

“We are proud to have achieved The Quality in Careers Standard award for our careers education, information, advice and guidance provision, which reaffirms the school’s aim of making sure students are ready for future employment. “We had some really positive feedback from the staff and residents at Beacon Park Village who commented on the work ethic and kindness of the students. “We had pupils who worked at the front of the house as receptionists where they took phone calls and assisted with queries, while others served customers in the on-site restaurant. “All staff at Queen’s Croft are exceptionally proud of our young people and their continuous hard work and determination to be great. “I am grateful to our careers and work experience leaders for their work behind the scenes in ensuring that our students have a breadth of work-related opportunities such as volunteering at Beacon Park Village.” Sam Wood