A Lichfield art business has appointed a new managing director.

Beth Butterwick has taken up the role with Clarendon Fine Art.

She had previously worked as CEO at Jigsaw as well as a spell at the helm of Karen Millen.

Beth said:

“Fine art is a passion of mine and I am incredibly excited to be taking up this role at Clarendon, a business which I have long admired. “I look forward to working with Helen and her amazing team to continue to make high quality art accessible to a broader audience across existing stores as we look to expand across the UK. “I am also extremely excited to be leading the charge on scaling Clarendon internationally, bringing what we do so well in the UK to reach new audiences in new markets.” Beth Butterwick

Helen Swaby, CEO of Clarendon Fine Art, said the appointment would help build the brand beyond the existing sites operated in regional centres and cruise ships.

“It is a testament to our story so far and to our exciting plans for the future that someone of Beth’s calibre and experience is joining us to lead the next part of our exciting journey of UK and international growth. “We will be working closely together as we seek to continue doing what we have always done, bringing quality fine art to many more people.” Helen Swaby, Clarendon Fine Art