A programme of activities for young people during the summer has been credited with helping to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The Space scheme brought together public, voluntary and private sector organisations to provide sessions to almost 10,000 youngsters aged between eight and 17.

More than 2,500 activities took place providing over 43,000 hours of activities.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said the relaunch of Space had coincided with a 75% reduction in youth anti-social behaviour across the county during the summer period.

“The Space programme gives Staffordshire Police and partners an opportunity to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time, helping to support and develop them through positive activities. “The feedback from everyone who attended or supported this year’s programme has been inspiring to hear, with many young people trying activities for the first time or learning new life skills.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams