Netball stars from a Lichfield school have been celebrating their successes.

King Edward VI School have seen both their under 16 and under 19 teams qualify for the regional championships.

The two sides will represent the county after competing in the Staffordshire Schools Championship.

The under 19 side were runners up in their age group, while the under 16 squad lifted the county title after a 17-1 triumph in their final.

Both teams will now go forward to compete in the regional rounds in January.