Chasetown will aim to make an immediate return to winning ways when they welcome Newcastle Town this weekend.

The Scholars saw a three game victorious streak ended last time out as they went down 1-0 at City of Liverpool.

Tomorrow (18th November) they face a Newcastle side sitting 15th in the table, six places and four points behind Chasetown.

The fixture will once again be played at Boldmere St Michaels as ground upgrade work continues at The Scholars Ground.

Kick-off is at 3pm.