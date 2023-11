An annual festive market will return to Lichfield this weekend.

The Lichfield Christmas Fayre will feature city centre stalls offering gifts for sale as well as tasty food and drinks.

The event will also see live music throughout the day from local choirs and bands as well as performances by Morris dancers.

The festive fun is being organised by the Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce and will take place between 10am and 4pm on Sunday (19th November).

