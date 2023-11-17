A schools singing programme founded in Lichfield has been praised in the House of Commons.

MusicShare celebrated its 20th anniversary with a recent performance of the community opera Noye’s Fludde at Lichfield Cathedral.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant highlighted the success of the scheme during a Church Questions sessions with Church Commissioners representative Andrew Selous MP.

The Lichfield MP said:

“It’s the 20th anniversary of MusicShare this year, which started in Lichfield, and over 150 schools are engaged every year. “I went to the anniversary concert in Lichfield Cathedral last Saturday and saw Noye’s Fludde written by Benjamin Britten. “It was really a spectacular occasion, with all the school children taking part. “What more could Lichfield do to advise other cathedrals on how it ought to be done?” Michael Fabricant

The question came after the MP had also highlighted the work of the Lichfield Cathedral Summer School.

Mr Selous replied:

“As so often, where Lichfield leads others follow. My Hon Friend is right that the choral tradition in our cathedrals is one of the glories of our country. “As he said, Lichfield’s MusicShare programme has reached 25,000 children, with participants of all ages, including people up to their 90s, which is no doubt why it has won a national award from the Times Educational Supplement.” Andrew Selous

The Lichfield MP said after the debate:

“The performance at the cathedral involving wonderful music and hundreds of school children dressed as animals on the ark, and a full orchestra was just wonderful. “The adult singers and the kids really enjoyed themselves as did the audience – it was a privilege to be there. “A special mention must also go to Cathy Lamb who was compere, conductor, director, and all round good egg.” Michael Fabricant