A Burntwood business has welcomed a new team of graduates onto its employment programme.

Tara Group – which includes Cameron Homes, Chasetown Civil Engineering and Keon Homes – launched its graduate scheme in 2021 and has since seen all participants secure permanent jobs.

During the two year programme those on the programme will be go ten the chance to gain experience in different departments in order to identify where their skills are best suited.

Carli Gallier, people manager at Tara Group, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the latest intake of graduates to our team at Tara Group. It’s exciting to see them begin their training and develop new skills. “As a group, we are proud to invest in our early talent graduate programme and strongly believe it is crucial to provide opportunities for the next generation looking to take their first step into the industry.” Carli Gallier, Tara Group

Graduates began their programmes with two weeks of on-site experience, before embarking on training rotations within three core areas of the business – commercial, technical and production.

Jonny Clarke, one of the six new graduates, said:

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience on the graduate programme so far. “In my first rotation, I have been working with the technical team at Chasetown Civil Engineering and have had the opportunity to shadow my supervisor and increase my knowledge. “After an exciting start, I’m really looking forward to seeing what the other rotations have in store.” Jonny Clarke