Lichfield City return to league action this weekend after recording back-to-back cup victories.

Ivor Green’s men travel to Stourport Swifts tomorrow (18th November) as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

City blasted five past Dudley Town last time out to progress in the JW Hunt cup.

Dan Lomas scored two of Lichfield’s five on Tuesday night and increased his tally to six goals in his last five appearances, while Dan Smith currently tops the league’s goal scoring chart with 17 strikes to his name.

Tomorrow’s hosts meanwhile sit fifth in the table having won their previous league fixture 2-1 at home against Northwich Victoria.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the season at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.